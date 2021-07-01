Back
Design Brief

Create logo for a DeFi project

We are building a decentralized finance structured products protocol.

It brings traditional financial structured products to Ethereum, making it easy for everyone to earn passive income or expose to various risk/reward profiles, without any understanding of complex derivatives.

We're looking for a skilled designer to create a logo for us.

Requirement:

  • Previous experience in building designs for crypto/DeFi projects
  • Logo and website design skills
  • Skills: Figma, HTML, CSS


Will potentially work with the same designer for the website and web app.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x00005574943c7ce8>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner