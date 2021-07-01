Create logo for a DeFi project

Design Brief

We are building a decentralized finance structured products protocol.

It brings traditional financial structured products to Ethereum, making it easy for everyone to earn passive income or expose to various risk/reward profiles, without any understanding of complex derivatives.

We're looking for a skilled designer to create a logo for us.

Requirement:

Previous experience in building designs for crypto/DeFi projects

Logo and website design skills

Skills: Figma, HTML, CSS





Will potentially work with the same designer for the website and web app.