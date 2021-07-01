Raspberry Pi casing design

Design Brief

We're looking for someone who can create a 2D design casing for our Raspberry Pi 4B project. We need 3 different designs.

Here are the design requirements:

You can only use up to 3 Colors

Colors allowed: Black, White, Blue

You can use a different color for text but we prefer if you can choose among the mentioned colors

Make sure the company logo is visible

You can choose not to put any text

You can hide the 40mm fan, but make sure it has enough airflow

Here's the link for the design idea and other files you might need: thingiverse.com

To learn more about our Project: elabox.com