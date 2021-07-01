Raspberry Pi casing design
We're looking for someone who can create a 2D design casing for our Raspberry Pi 4B project. We need 3 different designs.
Here are the design requirements:
- You can only use up to 3 Colors
- Colors allowed: Black, White, Blue
- You can use a different color for text but we prefer if you can choose among the mentioned colors
- Make sure the company logo is visible
- You can choose not to put any text
- You can hide the 40mm fan, but make sure it has enough airflow
Here's the link for the design idea and other files you might need: thingiverse.com
To learn more about our Project: elabox.com