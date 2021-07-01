Back
Raspberry Pi casing design

We're looking for someone who can create a 2D design casing for our Raspberry Pi 4B project. We need 3 different designs.

Here are the design requirements:

  • You can only use up to 3 Colors
  • Colors allowed: Black, White, Blue
  • You can use a different color for text but we prefer if you can choose among the mentioned colors
  • Make sure the company logo is visible
  • You can choose not to put any text
  • You can hide the 40mm fan, but make sure it has enough airflow

Here's the link for the design idea and other files you might need: thingiverse.com

To learn more about our Project: elabox.com

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
