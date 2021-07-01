One illustration for our website

Design Brief

We are a blockchain startup. With the upcoming product launch, we would like to have an illustration of our product concept delivering the message that will intrigue people. We've got our brand guideline and website set up already, looking for a professional and experienced illustrator who could help us make an illustration to funnel people to the website.

Ideally, an illustrator could make an illustration with a vector, so that our in-house UX designer can use it for our web application also.

We want a simple, infographic kind of style.

The top priority is this 1 illustration, but since we've got some more lower-priority illustration work to do, so there might be more work.