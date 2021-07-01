Design Brief

The project involves developing a logo and branding for a non-profit family violence support program that has an app, digital and print-based support materials.

The logo and branding will be used in a digital-first environment and it needs to be gender-neutral in its identity. There is also quite a big demographic spread of people that would use the support program and who the logo would need to appeal to.

The project requires:

Logo

Branding

Color palette

There is quite a short deadline and more detailed information can be provided on request.