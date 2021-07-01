Back
Design Brief

Logo and branding

The project involves developing a logo and branding for a non-profit family violence support program that has an app, digital and print-based support materials.

The logo and branding will be used in a digital-first environment and it needs to be gender-neutral in its identity. There is also quite a big demographic spread of people that would use the support program and who the logo would need to appeal to.

The project requires:

  • Logo
  • Branding
  • Color palette

There is quite a short deadline and more detailed information can be provided on request.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
