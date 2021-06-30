Design Brief
Motion Graphics/Animation Video
We are creating an explainer/introduction video for a tech platform. Motion graphics and/or animation that incorporates the platform interface is needed. A script is written and VO can be provided too.
🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We are creating an explainer/introduction video for a tech platform. Motion graphics and/or animation that incorporates the platform interface is needed. A script is written and VO can be provided too.