Design Brief

Motion Graphics/Animation Video

We are creating an explainer/introduction video for a tech platform. Motion graphics and/or animation that incorporates the platform interface is needed. A script is written and VO can be provided too.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
