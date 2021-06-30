School Logo

Design Brief

I work at Key Peninsula Middle School and we are working on developing a new logo that matches the school overhaul we are about to embark on. So, we are looking for a logo designer to help us with this! Our mascot is the Cougars. The following are the hex colors of our school:

Hex #a5acaf gray

Hex #d50a0a red

White

Black as an accent

We like a simple logo that makes our school look more modern.

The following site is the logo we like but it is trademarked.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/336644140876412704/

We would like this logo to be on letterhead, website, shirts, and athletic uniforms.



