School Logo
I work at Key Peninsula Middle School and we are working on developing a new logo that matches the school overhaul we are about to embark on. So, we are looking for a logo designer to help us with this! Our mascot is the Cougars. The following are the hex colors of our school:
- Hex #a5acaf gray
- Hex #d50a0a red
- White
- Black as an accent
We like a simple logo that makes our school look more modern.
The following site is the logo we like but it is trademarked.
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/336644140876412704/
We would like this logo to be on letterhead, website, shirts, and athletic uniforms.