School Logo

I work at Key Peninsula Middle School and we are working on developing a new logo that matches the school overhaul we are about to embark on. So, we are looking for a logo designer to help us with this! Our mascot is the Cougars. The following are the hex colors of our school:

  • Hex #a5acaf gray
  • Hex #d50a0a red
  • White
  • Black as an accent

We like a simple logo that makes our school look more modern.

The following site is the logo we like but it is trademarked.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/336644140876412704/

We would like this logo to be on letterhead, website, shirts, and athletic uniforms.


Open - 28 days left
Jun 30, 2021
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
$50 - $1K
