Design Brief

B2B Dashboard

I am creating a SaaS company that integrates with Stripe. My software does only one thing. I am looking for someone to create the front end. Please let me know your availability and also a rough pricing estimate.

  • We will only need:
  • Dashboard
  • Customers
  • Invoices
  • Settings
  • Displaying the customer's Stripe data in their Agency Pay dashboard (Is this on the developer side or design?)

As for the website side before they become a customer:

  • Homepage
  • Pricing
  • Company
  • Support
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
