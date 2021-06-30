B2B Dashboard

Design Brief

I am creating a SaaS company that integrates with Stripe. My software does only one thing. I am looking for someone to create the front end. Please let me know your availability and also a rough pricing estimate.

We will only need:

Dashboard

Customers

Invoices

Settings

Displaying the customer's Stripe data in their Agency Pay dashboard (Is this on the developer side or design?)

As for the website side before they become a customer: