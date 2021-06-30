Shattered Reflections - Animated Short

Design Brief

Seeking 2D animators and layout artists to complete work on a 2D Animated Short film titled "Shattered Reflections".

About me:

I am a senior college student seeking animators to finish out a senior thesis project. I am the Writer/Director/Producer and Editor of this project.

Current Progress:

All pre-production is completed, including a fully rendered animatic reference with sound design, voice-over work, and a temp music track.

Also included is a Production bible with character designs, breakdown sheets, background art, style frames, etc.

What would be expected at this phase would be:

the final animation

the layouts

the compositing

Needed skillset:

Animation individual and/or Team that can handle the background/layout design, cell-animation process, inbetweening, cleanup, and the final compositing. Motion graphics skillset is also required for elemental inclusions such as rain, snow, wind, and blood spatter.

Preferably skilled in either Adobe Animate or Toon Boom for the animation process. Also need skills in Adobe Illustrate, Photoshop, and After Effects for the rest.

Length:

13 minutes and 28 seconds

About the Project:

Shattered Reflections is an animated dramatic/action film about a widowed ex-soldier named Shane Cross who is granted a miraculous second chance to undo the tragic events that led her to lose everything she cared about. She sends a message back 15 years in the past to her younger self: the message is to find and kill ex-lover Cal Priest before his jealousy and rage lead him to murder her husband and abduct her child.

As Shane’s younger self prepares to fight Cal to the death, an older Cal Priest seeks out Shane to defend his right to be a father to her abducted son.

In a conflict that spans both past and present, the two discharged marines battle each other simultaneously in a fight to the death that will determine if vengeance is worth the price of humanity.





Deadline:

November 15, 2021.

Deliverables:

4K-6K quality, .mov or .mp4 video.

Expectation:

Individual(s) who are open to communicating frequently by phone call and zoom and will share deliverables and milestones on time via websites like WeTransfer or Dropbox.

Style:

Anime hand-drawn style animation. No puppetry/rigging involved.

Frame-rate:

8-12 frames per second animation, running on 23.98 render settings.

Around 5 to 6,000 individual hand-drawn animated frames overall for the entire project.

Animatic “Trailer”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxCLOxORZWc

Abridged Production Bible/Art Design style:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OHYX8lYJQFZCHibqIxvfD34UH7OOXEgR/view?usp=sharing