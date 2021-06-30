Back
Design Brief

Design / 3D Modeler for Blockchain Game

Hi!

A new up-and-coming blockchain game.

Looking for a designer to work with me to develop a website for the next generation of blockchain gamers. Design style similar to pokemon G /zed.run. Especially useful if you have experience with Blockchain UX beforehand.

Looking for an animator/3D modeler experienced with low poly models. Especially preferred if you have already created low poly animals and rigged/animated them.

This project will last at least 2 months, with a soft deadline in September.

