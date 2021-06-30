UI Designer

Design Brief

Our mobile application is the heart of our community. We are currently investing a lot in new feature work and that requires great design.

We have a product working on rough UX, so it can be challenged, but the better part of the engagement will be around developing best-in-class UIs and interactions.

We already have a decent V1 but still have a lot of highly exciting work planned. Nothing is off the table, we expect you to be critical and bring your own touch to our ideas.

Moving around big pieces of the app, creating brand new experiences, refreshing older ones, all that while staying laser-focused on our members and giving them the best experience possible.

We're looking for a highly skilled freelancer, to work steadily a couple of days per week over the next few months.

You'll be completely embedded in the team and involved in the product design from the very beginning.