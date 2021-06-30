Back
Design Brief

Experienced Animator for Explainer Films

Looking for an experienced animator for an 8-10 film project for a "Masterclass" style series on high-end business tactics.

Each film is about 10-15 minutes each, with a mix of talking headshots as well as animation and motion graphics.

Each film needs to have anywhere from 7-10 minutes of "explainer" style animation that is clean, concise, on-brand, and modern.

Will also include some title motion graphics, as well as some transition elements.

Need to be completed by September 1, 2021.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Leadership
  2. Illustration
  3. Animation
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
A2c6e3c5d0b8ce363c9a00d4f41b127a
Unlock client details with Pro Business