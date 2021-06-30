Experienced Animator for Explainer Films

Design Brief

Looking for an experienced animator for an 8-10 film project for a "Masterclass" style series on high-end business tactics.

Each film is about 10-15 minutes each, with a mix of talking headshots as well as animation and motion graphics.

Each film needs to have anywhere from 7-10 minutes of "explainer" style animation that is clean, concise, on-brand, and modern.

Will also include some title motion graphics, as well as some transition elements.

Need to be completed by September 1, 2021.