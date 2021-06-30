Back
Design Brief

Dashboard and Reporting Tool

We’re looking for a creative designer that's interested in taking on a contract position to help us build a dashboard and reporting tool to improve the user interface.

What we are looking for:

  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Familiar with following client design guidelines and requirements specific to templates/branding/colors
  • Excellent design portfolio
  • Experience with standard design applications
  • Strong command of UX/UI design principles
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Product Design
Budget
More than $50K
