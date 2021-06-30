Design Brief
Dashboard and Reporting Tool
We’re looking for a creative designer that's interested in taking on a contract position to help us build a dashboard and reporting tool to improve the user interface.
What we are looking for:
- 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
- Familiar with following client design guidelines and requirements specific to templates/branding/colors
- Excellent design portfolio
- Experience with standard design applications
- Strong command of UX/UI design principles
- Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
- Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
- Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively
- Familiarity with Slack