Design Brief

We’re looking for a creative designer that's interested in taking on a contract position to help us build a dashboard and reporting tool to improve the user interface.

What we are looking for:

5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance

Familiar with following client design guidelines and requirements specific to templates/branding/colors

Excellent design portfolio

Experience with standard design applications

Strong command of UX/UI design principles

Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback

Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects

Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively

Familiarity with Slack



