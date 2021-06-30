Back
Design Brief

Web Designer

We are in the process of rebuilding our website (www.xaqt.com) and are in need of a fresh design.

We're also looking to carry the design elements into our product UX and UI.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
