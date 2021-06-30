Back
Design Brief

Senior Design Generalist

We are looking for a confident and adaptable designer to support our small design team. The right candidate should be able to solve real problems using whatever tools and techniques needed and communicate their intentions well.

You will collaborate with our design team, work on a variety of deliverables - visual identity (Adobe Illustrator), website layouts (Webflow), vector graphics (Adobe Illustrator), presentations (PowerPoint, Miro), UI mockups, and flows (Sketch, Figma), 3D models (SketchUp).

We are looking for a candidate that can work independently and as well as part of the team. Our clients range from large corporations, government agencies, to small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

Remote position: ideally 3-4 business hours overlap of Eastern Standard Time.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
