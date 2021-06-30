Brand Visual ID for a Consultancy

Design Brief

Hi there,

After building a consistent freelance practice, we just officially launched a brand and marketing strategic consultancy. We operate as an external marketing and strategy department, plugging into an organization, designed to think outside the norm.

While typically we offer brand strategy, go-to-market planning, integrated creative strategies, and performance marketing on behalf of clients and agencies, we need to build our brand foundation.

I’m looking for a brand visual identity: logo, iconography, fonts, colors, imagery. Deliverables would focus on basic brand guidelines and core presentation templates. Naming and firm description copy is covered already. A full brand vis ID brief will be supplied.

In addition, as a marketing and creative services company, there are ample opportunities to partner together on upcoming brand positioning and redesign projects.