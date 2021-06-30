Design Trading Platform

Design Brief

Hello,

For our trading platform, we require a web and mobile designer. I need a quote that includes a timeline and a one-page prototype for the design of two websites.

The website's information can be found here:

Du Functions Platform Site: Du-uat.mubashertrade.com

Username: test103

Password: Test1234

Du Functions Website Pages:

Login Page Welcome Page Du Play Pages Trade Chart Global Market Summary Top Stocks Du News Page Du Learn Page Change Password Upgrade Package Order Settings User Profile Contact Support Help About us

Please contact me if you have any other questions.