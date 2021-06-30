Back
Design Brief

Design Trading Platform

Hello,

For our trading platform, we require a web and mobile designer. I need a quote that includes a timeline and a one-page prototype for the design of two websites.

The website's information can be found here:

Du Functions Platform Site: Du-uat.mubashertrade.com

Username: test103

Password: Test1234

Du Functions Website Pages:

  1. Login Page
  2. Welcome Page
  3. Du Play Pages
  4. Trade
  5. Chart
  6. Global Market Summary
  7. Top Stocks
  8. Du News Page
  9. Du Learn Page
  10. Change Password
  11. Upgrade Package
  12. Order Settings
  13. User Profile
  14. Contact Support
  15. Help
  16. About us

Please contact me if you have any other questions.

