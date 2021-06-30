Design Trading Platform
Hello,
For our trading platform, we require a web and mobile designer. I need a quote that includes a timeline and a one-page prototype for the design of two websites.
The website's information can be found here:
Du Functions Platform Site: Du-uat.mubashertrade.com
Username: test103
Password: Test1234
Du Functions Website Pages:
- Login Page
- Welcome Page
- Du Play Pages
- Trade
- Chart
- Global Market Summary
- Top Stocks
- Du News Page
- Du Learn Page
- Change Password
- Upgrade Package
- Order Settings
- User Profile
- Contact Support
- Help
- About us
Please contact me if you have any other questions.