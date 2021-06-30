Checkout builder platform

Design Brief

Hey Guys,

My name is Marc-Olivier Lafleur,

I'm the Ceo of a Shopify theme company and I have a very huge project in mind right now and would be interested in maybe talking a bit more about it and put my ideas into the real world.

We are starting a checkout platform, gocheckout.com.

My goal would be to launch next year and right now all I have is a bunch of ideas compiled and lots of vision about how I see my checkout platform.

Our goal would be to create an incredible checkout experience where people can personalize their checkout page for each product with a visual builder, there's already some business out there doing it. We tried them and every time I was hyper deceptive about their UX and the way they did it. They try to solve a bunch of other problems without focussing on one and they end up having a bunch of other functions coming with their apps without being the best at anything. We just want to be the best at checkout, the rest we don't care about it.

I've been working with e-commerce owners for the past 5 years, I got more than 45K users using my themes on Shopify and we've always been limited by checkouts platforms we've been using for our business. We switched more than 9 times. I've been having this idea for too long not to take it out in the world.

We chosen Tailwind UI for most of the user interface but still haven't done our brand guidelines or anything.

There are many parts to this project including UI/UX/BRANDING.

I got a ton more ideas to talk about, I just scratched the surface here.

I want to brainstorm ideas with an experienced designer in the field that will take our project to heart.

Cheers!