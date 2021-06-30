Back
Design Brief

Landing page for Eco-tech startup

Hydration Station is a sustainable drinks dispenser that pours still, sparkling, and flavored water on demand, right into your own bottle! Choose from our naturally flavored, low-calorie options to energize your body and awaken your mind.

I'm after a landing page featuring my product, some illustrations, messaging, how it works, waitlist/expression of interest, etc.

  • Bright, colorful, fruity, natural.
  • Modern, confident, and bold.
  • Need a logo design, colors, and style decided upon throughout this project which will be become the baseline for my business.
  • A 3-4 week turnaround would be ideal.
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
