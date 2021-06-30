Teaser campaign for a travel website

Design Brief

We are a start-up travel agency that believes in freedom and opportunity. We want to help regular people become who they want to be by experiencing the world through travel and adventures with our new features.

We'd want to launch a social media teaser campaign to create anticipation and drawing on human curiosity.

People enjoy knowing what's going on and solving mysteries. So you'll want to use it in the teaser campaign to draw folks into the build-up to our launch.

Looking forward.