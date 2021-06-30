Web Design for Furniture Subscription

Design Brief

Hi there,

We would like some help in improving the look and feel of our website. Would be interested in the pricing structure and any feedback you might have on this project.

Our website is www.abacustudio.com.

Basic Improvement

Redesign How it Works, Why us, About Us

Suggest other general improvements (i.e. font)

Advanced Improvement

Redesign Homepage

Redesign How it Works, Why us, About Us

Suggest other general improvements (i.e. font)

Audit style consistency across all our pages

Implement significant enhancements to the pages if needed

Full Re-design

Any other thoughts or comments on this will be appreciated as well.