Design Brief

Web Design for Furniture Subscription

Hi there,

We would like some help in improving the look and feel of our website. Would be interested in the pricing structure and any feedback you might have on this project.

Our website is www.abacustudio.com.

Basic Improvement

  • Redesign How it Works, Why us, About Us
  • Suggest other general improvements (i.e. font)

Advanced Improvement

  • Redesign Homepage
  • Redesign How it Works, Why us, About Us
  • Suggest other general improvements (i.e. font)
  • Audit style consistency across all our pages
  • Implement significant enhancements to the pages if needed

Full Re-design

Any other thoughts or comments on this will be appreciated as well.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
