Design Brief

Bear Illustration

I'll need the following items for the illustration:

  1. Find a character with a very basic sketch and without wasting a lot of time, I'd need approximately three character options, but they should be very basic. I'll need him in a standard pose after defining the character (a pose that represents his personality and also with cores).
  2. The images with an open arm, as I showed you, from the front and side (from the rear isn't necessary). This needs to be a sketch too.
  3. Character expressions sketched: Scared, Surprised, Sad, Upset, Happy, and Joyful.
  4. Sketch of Accessories: Shaving Machine, Cover, and Watch.



Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
