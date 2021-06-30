Design Brief
Bear Illustration
I'll need the following items for the illustration:
- Find a character with a very basic sketch and without wasting a lot of time, I'd need approximately three character options, but they should be very basic. I'll need him in a standard pose after defining the character (a pose that represents his personality and also with cores).
- The images with an open arm, as I showed you, from the front and side (from the rear isn't necessary). This needs to be a sketch too.
- Character expressions sketched: Scared, Surprised, Sad, Upset, Happy, and Joyful.
- Sketch of Accessories: Shaving Machine, Cover, and Watch.