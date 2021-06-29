Human Ressources: UI/UX for web & app

Design Brief

I am looking for the design of a web- & app-based HR Software. We`re still in the early phase of the project, so everything can be designed from scratch.

We provide the features which have to be included in the software and you do the whole visual / UI / UX part, preferable in the material design style (e.g. material.io & materialpalette.com).

Please see below for the main features of the software. Exact details will be provided as requested.

Deliverables: clickable prototype in XD or Figma

Main features: