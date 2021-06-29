Freelance Mobile App Designer

Design Brief

Skillet is the leading platform for remote golf instruction. We are looking for somebody to improve the signup and onboarding for our iOS app. If this project goes well, we would consider expanding the role to help us with redesigning our entire app and helping with design projects across our mobile and web platforms.

We have wireframes/ideas for changing the signup flow and we are looking for somebody who can take these wireframes and create mock-ups that look great and feel "modern" while being as simple as possible.