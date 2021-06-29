Back
Design Brief

Freelance Mobile App Designer

Skillet is the leading platform for remote golf instruction. We are looking for somebody to improve the signup and onboarding for our iOS app. If this project goes well, we would consider expanding the role to help us with redesigning our entire app and helping with design projects across our mobile and web platforms. 

We have wireframes/ideas for changing the signup flow and we are looking for somebody who can take these wireframes and create mock-ups that look great and feel "modern" while being as simple as possible. 

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Ad77f9e1f5478841bc99fbd97f1b41a6
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner