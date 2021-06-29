UX/UI Design - Mobile - Social Music App

Design Brief

Job Description - Remote

$30-40/hr

4 Weeks of Work (20hrs/week)

(Potential for future projects as well)

3 Focus Areas:

Revision and improvements of key screens and user flow within the app. Screenshots will be provided upon application. Social Shareable from the app - some shareable that users can share to IG/Twitter/etc. Design templates/ideas for posts from Anthems social media accounts after launch

About Us:

Anthems is a mobile app that was built to make music social again. Our rich feed and seamless song sending allow friends to instantly hop into the music their community is currently loving.

Our app has been live in private beta for 9 months and is set to release to the public by the end of the summer. The team is made up of two co-founders, including one technical co-founder. We are based in San Francisco, CA.

Who we are looking for:

UX Designer who has a passion for music and experience with designing social and/or consumer mobile apps.

Our design work to date has largely been done "on the fly" and is not within Sketch or Figma. The ideal candidate will review the current state, dive in, and provide sketch or Figma files based on areas of improvement needed.

What to send