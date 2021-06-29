Magazine Layout (Women's Publication)

Design Brief

We are looking for someone to take over the layout design for our quarterly women's magazine, ELLA Inspires!

Our feminine luxe brand is elegant and modern. Our publication is available in digital and print and published quarterly. Each issue is typically around 64 pages and we're looking for an energetic boss babe to bring her own creative vibe to our growing indie publication. (The cover would not be included as we have a recurring layout, only interior pages.)

Check out past issues here!