Design Brief

UI/UX design - MOBILE

Hello, looking for UI/UX specialist who can review our design for iOS and Android and provide constructive feedback along with improving the overall aesthetics, design etc.

Thanks, KP

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
