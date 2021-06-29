Back
Design Brief

Display Ads for Start-Up Company

We are a start-up business focused on helping consumers connect with care that's right for them.

This project will support our inaugural ad campaigns. We are running display ads across a variety of static and native sites on mobile & desktop. Looking for straightforward, authentic, and transparent ads that communicate our brand message and can be repurposed for future campaigns as well. Initially a short-term commitment that could have long-term applications as well.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Mobile Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
