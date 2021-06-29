Graphic/Illustration for Tshirt

Design Brief

My budget is $65.

Looking for an artist who finds joy in designing t-shirts and make clean graphics.

A design in the front and and same theme but different one in the back.

I will give you some instruction and images to remodel and guide the design.

The theme for this one is Car Dust.

The design must be produced using illustrator.

The two designs must be submitted in illustrator format and can be resized and edited without losing quality.

Copyright and intellectual property of the design would be mine alone and cannot be used by anybody else.

Will come back and recommend for future projects if the work is good.