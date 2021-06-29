Graphics & Icons for Web App- $750

Design Brief

We're looking for a talented designer to create a set of beautiful background graphics and iconography to spruce up the look & feel of our new online talent marketplace.

The talent marketplace is similar to Upwork but focuses on a specific niche of high-skilled talent. We have already designed the UI but need a talented graphic designer to create the following assets:

A set of consistently themed graphics to be used in banners and backgrounds (~4 variations)

A set of icons for use on various pages (~15 icons)

Desired aesthetic: professional, sleek, conveys Silicon Valley aesthetic to clients from India, China, and Singapore

Please shoot over some relevant examples of your previous work!