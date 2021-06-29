Freelance Product Designer
We're building a social mobile application that requires product design expertise.
- Audio rooms
- Social channel
- Search
- Private Messaging
- Content Creation
If you’re a solution-oriented Product Designer with a great personality, sense of humour and an addiction to great design and pushing the creative boundaries we'd love to hear from you.
We have cool and interesting product that we believe will play its small part in changing the world in which we live.
Core Responsibilities
- Produce on-the-fly wireframes
- Work well in a remote, independent yet collaborative environment
- Great knowledge of design systems
- Bring new design patterns and UI style to the table
- Thinking outside of the box
- Pixel obsessed
Required Education, Skills and Qualifications
- Mobile, website and web application design
- UI Design: You must be able to translate functional user requirements and experience parameters into wireframes and pixel-perfect mock-ups.
- UX Design: You must be able to assess & design effective interfaces for clients and products
- Graphic Design: You must be able to design and develop visually appealing graphics that fulfill the goals of the user experience.
- You must be able to work with pre-existing brands, products, design systems and templates