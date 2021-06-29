Freelance Product Designer

Design Brief

We're building a social mobile application that requires product design expertise.

Audio rooms

Social channel

Search

Private Messaging

Content Creation

If you’re a solution-oriented Product Designer with a great personality, sense of humour and an addiction to great design and pushing the creative boundaries we'd love to hear from you.

We have cool and interesting product that we believe will play its small part in changing the world in which we live.

Core Responsibilities

Produce on-the-fly wireframes

Work well in a remote, independent yet collaborative environment

Great knowledge of design systems

Bring new design patterns and UI style to the table

Thinking outside of the box

Pixel obsessed

Required Education, Skills and Qualifications