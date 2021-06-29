Back
Design Brief

UI visual design for web-based platform

Hey all,

I'm looking for a skilled freelance visual designer who has focused on dashboards and complex platform UI.

The mission is to take wireframes and an already developed platform (about 5-6 different screens), and "face-lift" them according to the new brand visual identity.

Please provide a link to your:

  1. Portfolio with relevant projects
  2. Hourly rate
  3. Delivery estimation for the UI design of a simple screen
  4. Delivery estimation for the UI design of a complex screen

Requirements:

  1. Proven experience
  2. Responsiveness
  3. English speaker
  4. Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, and etc)

This project isn’t relevant for agencies.

Thanks!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
