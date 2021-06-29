UI visual design for web-based platform

Design Brief

Hey all,

I'm looking for a skilled freelance visual designer who has focused on dashboards and complex platform UI.

The mission is to take wireframes and an already developed platform (about 5-6 different screens), and "face-lift" them according to the new brand visual identity.

Please provide a link to your:

Portfolio with relevant projects Hourly rate Delivery estimation for the UI design of a simple screen Delivery estimation for the UI design of a complex screen

Requirements:

Proven experience Responsiveness English speaker Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, and etc)

This project isn’t relevant for agencies.

Thanks!