UI visual design for web-based platform
Hey all,
I'm looking for a skilled freelance visual designer who has focused on dashboards and complex platform UI.
The mission is to take wireframes and an already developed platform (about 5-6 different screens), and "face-lift" them according to the new brand visual identity.
Please provide a link to your:
- Portfolio with relevant projects
- Hourly rate
- Delivery estimation for the UI design of a simple screen
- Delivery estimation for the UI design of a complex screen
Requirements:
- Proven experience
- Responsiveness
- English speaker
- Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, and etc)
This project isn’t relevant for agencies.
Thanks!