Logo Redesign

Design Brief

We need a designer to create a logo for us. This logo will be used on a Swiss-based platform for high-end luxury homes. Pureluxury.homes is a password-protected website.

The logo must have a 3D symbol and the phrase "PURE LUXURY HOMES" which is the brand name.

It must fit in the webpage's header and footer, as well as the mobile version. The symbol should also be used as a favicon. The second step will be to create a stationary design based on the logo.

There will be no compromises in terms of design or quality. Please give links to your best works if you are interested!

Thank you!