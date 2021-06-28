Back
Design Brief

Logo Design

I need a logo for Lessons on Leadership.

It will be a podcast that will lead to a consulting firm.

Part of the logo is an acorn which leads to the idea of infinite thinking.

Open - 28 days left
Jun 28, 2021
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
$50 - $1K
