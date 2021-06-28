Motion graphics for virtual conference

Design Brief

Hello! We're looking for help creating minimal animated backgrounds and transition slides for our virtual leadership and sales conference at the end of August. This year's theme is "Going Places - Exploring the possibilities of tomorrow." We'll provide vector assets, colors, and fonts as a starting point. The schedule is currently still being firmed up, so if we can get After Effects files, our Marketing team will edit the copy as needed.

Please see below for additional details:

Animated Backgrounds - These will be projected on an LED wall behind the speaker when we prerecord the main speakers in the studio. We're looking for something that won't be too distracting but uses elements from the attached assets. Ideas we liked were the compass moving slowly, a minimal moving pattern with the circles, paper airplanes flying around with dotted lines, etc. No text on these. Transition Slides - We need some simple transition slides with editable colors and types to use in between speakers, intermission, networking, etc. Dimensions are 1920x1080 for both the backgrounds and transition slides. Length can be around 2-3 minutes and will likely loop as needed. We would like to see two designs for each. Timing - Proofs by the middle of July for client approval, with the final files delivered by July 28th. Link to style for review - https://www.craft.do/s/PSGN5nNc3Mxq4K Please provide a total project estimate as I need to get it approved by the event team.



