Product Designer For Genghis Software
Hello!
Genghis has an immediate opening for a Product Designer to join our growing team.
About the design role:
We’re looking for a collaborative Product Designer to play a critical role in shaping the product experience in support of our optimization and growth strategies.
This is an exciting opportunity for a growth-minded product designer who wants to play a hands-on role in helping to lead their function in the rebooting of a major brand.
What you’ll do:
- Work in partnership with cross-functional stakeholders to uncover areas of opportunity and shape experience strategy
- Deliver end-to-end design solutions and innovations that drive outcomes
- Gather feedback and make evidence-based design decisions
- Help create a user-first, evidence-based culture of innovation
- Evolve our design system and visual language
- Prioritize work based on the highest potential benefit, and actively drive initiatives from there
Who you are:
- Passionate for data-driven decision making and logical problem solving
- Able to work in partnership with cross-functional stakeholders
- An effective communicator across all levels and teams
- Comfortable prioritizing effectively and flexibly handling changes
- Strong organization skills, and some ability to lead numerous projects concurrently
- Proven to thrive in iterative and collaborative environments
- Have experience leveraging leading HCD methods and design tools
- 3-5+ years of experience