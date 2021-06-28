Back
Design Brief

Product Designer For Genghis Software

Hello!

Genghis has an immediate opening for a Product Designer to join our growing team.

About the design role:

We’re looking for a collaborative Product Designer to play a critical role in shaping the product experience in support of our optimization and growth strategies.

This is an exciting opportunity for a growth-minded product designer who wants to play a hands-on role in helping to lead their function in the rebooting of a major brand.

What you’ll do:

  • Work in partnership with cross-functional stakeholders to uncover areas of opportunity and shape experience strategy
  • Deliver end-to-end design solutions and innovations that drive outcomes
  • Gather feedback and make evidence-based design decisions
  • Help create a user-first, evidence-based culture of innovation
  • Evolve our design system and visual language
  • Prioritize work based on the highest potential benefit, and actively drive initiatives from there

Who you are:

  • Passionate for data-driven decision making and logical problem solving
  • Able to work in partnership with cross-functional stakeholders
  • An effective communicator across all levels and teams
  • Comfortable prioritizing effectively and flexibly handling changes
  • Strong organization skills, and some ability to lead numerous projects concurrently
  • Proven to thrive in iterative and collaborative environments
  • Have experience leveraging leading HCD methods and design tools
  • 3-5+ years of experience
