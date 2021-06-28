UI Card Game Design

Design Brief

Greetings, designers and wonderful individuals!

I'm looking for a UI designer for my card game app. I've created the HFD (high fidelity design) which is a highly advanced UX with a very minimal UI. Now I'm looking for someone passionate and talented to create a complete UI design for my card game app. Please read the following in order for me to respond to you.

Please check our reference application (competitor application), which is nearly similar to mine. The name of the app is Jawaker and it is accessible on iOS and Android Download the above application and carefully browse it; it may look basic to you; that's fine; what matters is that you submit your price based on the screens you see in the Jawaker application, and because you are not a registered member in any club, you will be missing 8-12 screens from the club features, so take that into account when quoting a price. I'm not looking for a UI that looks like the Jawaker application game, but it's nice to know that they have a market share of 85-90% for this sort of game, so whatever you're thinking, you'll have to show me samples against them. We are going to have one game only from Jawaker... not all the games they have... the game is Tarneeb... Please check it out Your quotation must include work on the iOS and Android user interfaces, as well as tablets for both iOS and Android. I have a developer that will implement everything in my app, but I need assurance that you will work with him and answer his questions if necessary to do the task correctly. My application is currently in the UX stage, so it hasn't been published yet. Only individuals with unity expertise are encouraged to apply; everyone else is allowed to submit, but we'll need to provide samples related to this sort of work, or at the very least your finest UI work.

Please simply provide your UI link portfolio, not your entire portfolio.

I'm hoping I didn't leave anything out.

Regards.