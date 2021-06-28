Single cover - Radio 5

Design Brief

Hello,

I'm looking for an animator and a graphic designer that can help me create an animated album cover. Radio 5 is the title of the song.

Imagine a cartoon image of an old vintage car's dashboard with the radio station "Zee - Radio 5" printed on it, traveling on a dark, empty road at night with the stars sparkling brightly in the sky. I'd also want to see something dangling from the rearview mirror (scent paper). At the end of the road, I'd want to see an enlarged moon on the horizon.

Basically, I'd like the animation to seem like the car is traveling down the road, with the scented paper moving as well.

I hope this has given you some perspective. For further details, relevant images, and price, please email me.

Thanks.