Web Design For Natural Hair Brand

Design Brief

Hi There!

We are a new e-commerce brand in the natural hair care space and we are looking for a top-notch web designer to help us capture the perfect online look to welcome customers.

Requirements:

Must have e-commerce web experience

Must be designed but also conversion-focused

Work fast

Be a GREAT Communicator

Project Outline:

Design Wireframe

Creatively insert assets into a wireframe

PSD files one completed for our developer

Be sure to include your two most recent web design projects in the proposal as well.