Design Brief

Web Design For Natural Hair Brand

Hi There!

We are a new e-commerce brand in the natural hair care space and we are looking for a top-notch web designer to help us capture the perfect online look to welcome customers.

Requirements:

  • Must have e-commerce web experience
  • Must be designed but also conversion-focused
  • Work fast
  • Be a GREAT Communicator

Project Outline:

  • Design Wireframe
  • Creatively insert assets into a wireframe
  • PSD files one completed for our developer

Be sure to include your two most recent web design projects in the proposal as well.

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jun 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
