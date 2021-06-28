Web Design For Natural Hair Brand
Hi There!
We are a new e-commerce brand in the natural hair care space and we are looking for a top-notch web designer to help us capture the perfect online look to welcome customers.
Requirements:
- Must have e-commerce web experience
- Must be designed but also conversion-focused
- Work fast
- Be a GREAT Communicator
Project Outline:
- Design Wireframe
- Creatively insert assets into a wireframe
- PSD files one completed for our developer
Be sure to include your two most recent web design projects in the proposal as well.