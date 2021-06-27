Back
Logo for a CRO firm

Our agency has a unique name, one that several different designers and agencies have been unsuccessful in hitting the mark on. Our firm is all about data-driven web experimentation, and utilising human behavioural patterns to create meaningful improvements to digital marketing campaigns.

Our brand name is based on a Japanese business philosophy, which means 'continuous improvement', or 'being 1% better every day', which links closely to the optimisation work we do with brands.

We want to create a brand identity which is modern and minimal, but also speaks well to what we do. Given the first letter, 'K', many designers have struggled. Are you up for the challenge?

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
