Logo for a CRO firm

Design Brief

Hello!

Our agency has a unique name, one that several different designers and agencies have been unsuccessful in hitting the mark on. Our firm is all about data-driven web experimentation, and utilising human behavioural patterns to create meaningful improvements to digital marketing campaigns.

Our brand name is based on a Japanese business philosophy, which means 'continuous improvement', or 'being 1% better every day', which links closely to the optimisation work we do with brands.

We want to create a brand identity which is modern and minimal, but also speaks well to what we do. Given the first letter, 'K', many designers have struggled. Are you up for the challenge?