Back
Design Brief

Game Design (Wire Frame)

Namaste! I am looking for a game designer. I'll explain features on meeting and you need to note down all the points first then you need to start creating the JPG wireframe. Let me know. Thank you!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000056528d3a4e28>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner