Back
Design Brief

Tutoring website

Hi there!

Looking for a designer to build a simple but effective tutoring website that is based on my brand (my two daughters Mariam and Maya) and my golden doodle Maggie.

This site is meant to be attractive to moms who are the main purchasers of this service.

The site will have an explainer video, a cost comparison between our tutoring service vs others, and a call to action (sign up now and save on registration cost - limited time offer). I want to be able to update and manage content as needed.

Thanks

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1624732534&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner