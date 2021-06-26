Back
Design Brief

UX UI Designer Web and Mobile

Hello there!

Our agency is in search of a UX UI designer. We will need a website containing home, about us, and contacts with a simple e-commerce component with a product page and checkout and that can replicate the same for a mobile app, plus modern-looking dashboards that have 3 screens.

We need this delivered with a design system document, preferably using Figma or Adobe XD and the job needs to be done in 3 weeks approximately.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
