Animation Designer

Design Brief

We're looking for an all-star assistant technical designer, project manager and creative director to help us stay on top of our fast-paced development. If you want to be in a small-knit, creative group of talented pattern makers, photographers, seamstresses, art directors and marketers, then this is the company for you. We're NOT a big company and that's why we're great: we get things done quickly without the snail-paced bureaucracy and painful red tape. We want someone agile, creative, open-minded and flexible to take us to the next level.