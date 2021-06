Design Brief

Hi! I'm a Chef and need a logo for my new healthy food catering service. It has to be simple and fresh, but effective in terms of communication, for I will also need a basic logo manual and logo + color options applied to a 10 x 15 cm sticker and 6 x 6 cm vinyl sticker (to be designed as well), paper bags, Facebook-Instagram-WhatsApp profiles, and two different menu layouts.