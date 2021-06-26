Webflow designer (and developer)

Design Brief

I am looking for an experienced web-flow designer to help me to build a new website for www.openroadsrally.com.

Tasks involve designing and developing three sites, an event template, a regional website, and a global website. UX will be done in advance.

We will build from the bottom up (starting with the event template).

No e-commerce in this build.

Also involved will be building and tweaking a range of landing pages and funnels.

Looking for somebody who wants to help us on projects, but work with us long-term and pick up work as we need!

Up to 2k aud budget per stage.