Design Brief
3D artist required for an art project
Background
- Right Signal is looking for a talented 3D/VFX artist to create and deliver assets per project guidelines.
Communication Guidelines
- Video call is recommended.
Scope of the work
- The scope of work involves designing a 3D motion card model (set of 3) with real-life sceneries (given in the photos) in the center part of the card. The entire card would be in motion also inside of the card. E.g., if there is a river shown in the center of the card, the river would be flowing slightly.
Work requirement
We are looking for a VFX artist who can :
- Create & optimize VFX assets
- Maintain and adhere to consistent art style required by our creative director
- Demonstrate extensive knowledge of VFX authoring packages in their work
- Cultivate aesthetic sense and eye for detail
- Demonstrate a sound knowledge of lighting & particle effects.
- Accept and implement the feedback given by our creative direct
- Work under pressure and deliver on deadlines
Technical details
- Resolution - 8K
- Bit depth - 24-bit float
Visual Inspirations
- Will be given post initial interaction.
Milestones
- Previsualization, concept art ideation, and development
- Design mockups
- Production, basic assets
- Post-production
- Test reel
- Final deliverable
Project acceptance criteria
- All the deliverables must meet the requirement set forth by our creative director. They must resemble the agreed concept art in form and function. Anything that veers away will constitute an unsuccessful attempt.
Deliverables
- All the original and post-production media files are required.