Design for MVP and website

Design Brief

We are reimagining FP&A for real estate property managers. Through data automation and a simple, sleek UI, we are streamlining a painfully financial planning process, saving thousands of hrs of manual work, and surfacing valuable data insights that drive performance. All existing solutions have failed because of poor UX.

We're looking to hire a part-time UI/UX designer (contractor to start - potential to convert to FT in a few months if mutually desired) with an interest in web-based enterprise SaaS applications to work on designs for our MVP. We have most of the screens done, but they need quite a bit of polish. We'll also need an organized design system, a style guide, and a new color palette. We'll eventually need help with a logo and website as well too.

If interested, please provide the following:

approximate cost per hour link to any enterprise SaaS web solutions that you've worked on

We are only open to working with individual designers. No agencies.

One co-founder is a Stanford JD/MBA and product manager with 5+ yrs of experience (LinkedIn + multiple startups) working hand-in-hand with designers. The other is a real estate expert with 8+ years in asset management and financial planning.