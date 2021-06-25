Back
Design Brief

Web design for a retro soccer brand

I run a football publication called Sokkah Mag which is all about Australian football, with a focus on retro designs from the 1980s and 1990s. I need a new website designed (3-4 pages) that I can then build in Webflow. I want the design to look and feel like an old nostalgic magazine. The link below with some inspiration.

Please submit links to your work. Some inspiration here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bLvbkM56sa0Rz6gsHX9DptNpPlM6FPU1?usp=sharing

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20200430 31050 14fbltt?1588289833&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner