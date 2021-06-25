Back
Design Brief

Single page for immediate upgrade

Need to design a simple one page for "upgrade application now" for mobile application.

The color combination should be white and red. Red should not be so bright.

Letters should be in black.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
