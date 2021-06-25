Need edgy hand-lettered treatment

Design Brief

I'm a Creative Director in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (not sure where you are) working on a cool project for Snap-on Tools.

It's a tribute to auto mechanics and all the hard work they do to keep us all on the roads and moving forward. Especially during a tough pandemic year.

The client loves the idea and the visual direction which makes a powerful headline into more of a hand-lettered "montra" that will be on their trucks as well as t-shirts and tattoos for mechanics to be proud of.

It needs to have an edgy style (I have some cool reference examples in my concept PDF).

We need at least one execution/headline treatment but could be up to 3 or more. We'd need at least one done in a few weeks mid-July. Interested? Hit me up!